Manx Care’s outgoing improvement director has delivered a stinging criticism of political interference and the reluctance of some senior clinicians to embrace change.
Shaun Stacey, who is leaving the island after nearly two years as interim director operations, pulled no punches in his verdict on the state of healthcare in the island.
Commenting on his LinkedIn page, he said: ‘The tragedy is that islanders still struggle to access routine and emergency care despite significant public investment.’
After 43 years in healthcare, he said, he thought he had seen most things, but the Isle of Man had proved him wrong.
He said the island should have an advantage but instead its healthcare system was ‘incredibly strained’.
Mr Stacey directed some of his criticism at interfering politicians.
‘You cannot promise everything, fund something less and then acts surprised when services struggle.’
Mr Stacey also criticised the reluctance of some senior clinicians to embrace modern clinical practice.
‘You cannot demand modern healthcare while defending historical clinical practice,’ he said.
He said he had come to the island as a clinician, manager and leader hoping to make a difference. ‘I think I made a small one. There is much more to do. Turnaround is now the answer.
‘I’ll be watching with interest - probably from somewhere considerably warmer.’
With an election looming, he urged voters to ‘choose carefully’.
‘Ask candidates what they will prioritise. Ask what they will stop. Ask how they will pay for their promises,’ he said.
‘Healthcare is expensive. So are ferries, roads and governments. We don’t generally suggest simply doing without them.
‘Good luck Isle of Man. I genuinely hope you get the health and care system you deserve.’