Onchan District Commissioners has launched an investigation after the male public convenience at the park was vandalised with a sign damaged and graffiti scrawled on the walls.
Posting on social media with photos of the vandalism, the commissioners said: ‘Unfortunately, the authority's male public toilets at Onchan Pleasure Park were vandalised last night.
‘The police have been contacted and CCTV footage is currently being reviewed by the Authority, but if anyone has any information regarding the matter please contact the Authority on 675564 or via [email protected]’