Onchan TT rider Nathan Harrison has been discharged from hospital in Liverpool following a crash at the British Superstock round at Donnington Park earlier this month.
The 27 year old was struck by Callum Grigor’s machine as the Scottish competitor crashed on the approach to Goddard’s Corner at the Leicestershire circuit on September 6. Harrison sustained a fracture to his back as well as a broken femur in the red-flag incident.
Grigor was initially put into a medically induced coma, but his team confirmed this week he was slowly taken out of it over the weekend. He has also had the breathing tube for the ventilator he was on removed, has opened his eyes and is communicating with medical staff.
After 16 nights in hospital, Harrison confirmed on social media he was heading home on Wednesday. He said: ‘Please to be discharged from hospital and home to my own bed.
‘Time to start the road to recovery.
‘First stop along this road, I need to thank the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and staff for looking after me and getting me home - they have been fantastic.
‘The road will have some challenges but it’s nothing I’ve not had to do before and hopefully it’ll end on those steps on Glencrutchery Road at TT ‘26.
‘Now time for my Dad and Roisin to get use to being my waiter as that use to be my Mum’s job!
‘Just want to say a massive thank you again to the nurses on the major trauma ward in Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for my initial treatment and stabilisation, the team at LRS Broadgreen and Mr Fischer as always for getting me fit enough to return home.’