The Isle of Man Constabulary has already urged members of the public to check their sheds and outbuildings amid concerns for the safety of 19-year-old Taylor Murphy.
If anyone sees him, they are being urged to call 999 immediately.
Now, officers working on the case have issued a description of Taylor and what he was wearing alongside an image taken from a CCTV camera.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Officers are trying to locate high risk missing person Taylor Murphy as we have concerns for his safety.
‘If seen please call police on 999 immediately. If you have any sheds or outbuildings, please check they are secure and not disturbed.
‘Taylor was last seen wearing a navy-blue plain Moncler jacket (has a zip over the top of the hood which looks like a white stripe when closed and when open it displays the Moncler logo), grey t-shirt, blue Northface fleece, navy blue joggers and blue Nike trainers with blue stitching.
Addressing the missing teenager directly, they said: ‘Taylor, if you read this or you are with someone who makes you aware of this appeal, could you please contact your mum, Angela, to let her know you are safe.’
The spokesperson added: ‘If you are aware of Taylor’s whereabouts and can get this message to him, please do so, alternatively if you know where Taylor is contact us at police headquarters. ‘
However, officers have not said exactly when he went missing or where he was last seen although the first appeal was made on Sunday.