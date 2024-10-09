More than 20 young people aged 18 to 35 recently came together to launch the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Youth Network.
Held at the Santander Work Cafe, the event featured a fun icebreaker challenge, quiz, and a prize draw, with member Matthew Jones winning two tickets to visit the Calf of Man.
The new group aims to inspire members to create positive change in their communities, sharing knowledge and skills to promote the island’s Biosphere.
The Isle of Man was designated as the world’s only whole-nation Biosphere Reserve in 2016.
Biosphere Youth Representative, Rachel Smith, who has recently returned to the island having studied Ecology and Conservation at Nottingham Trent University, said: ‘It was fantastic to see so many young people express their dedication to preserving our unique heritage and natural environment.’