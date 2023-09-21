The ball, which took place on Thursday, September 14 at the Comis Hotel, was held to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the charity’s inception on the island.
A spokesperson from Hospice Isle of Man said: ‘The event opened with a sparkling reception in the Snaefell Suite at The Comis Hotel, and was accompanied with Alexandra Slater performing her showstopping songs to the crowd, of over 220 attendees.
‘On the night, Hospice senior registered nurse, Emma Whiting, took to the stage for a short interview where she spoke of her work at Hospice, what the charity means to her, and the patients and families she works with.
‘An auction was held to raise vital funds for the charity which contributed to a total of £53,000 being raised on the evening.
‘There was also entertainment from UK act ‘the Singing Secretos’, a group of singing waiters who took everyone by surprise.
‘The Hospice also launched their limited edition ruby gin on the evening, which is now available to purchase online. ‘There are only 100 bottles available for immediate purchase, with all proceeds going towards the charity.
‘The hospice would like to thank everyone who attended the event for their ongoing support.
‘We also look forward to the 2024 ball.’
Hospice Isle of Man’s 40th anniversary has also been celebrated this year through its fundraising initiative ‘40-4-40’, which saw participants undertaking a variety of challenges involving the number 40.
Fundraisers were encouraged to do activities such as walking 40 kilometres, swimming 40 lengths, baking 40 cakes or reading 40 books etc, while also being encouraged to raise an amount involving the number 40 - such as £4, £40 or £44.
This was a fundraising initiative set up by the new chief executive officer of Hospice Isle of Man, John Knight, who has vowed to launch a different fundraising campaign every year during his tenure.
The ‘40-4-40’ initiative raised a total of £2,800, while another substantial donation to the charity has also been made this year.
Retired entrepreneur Ivan Soulsbury donated £1 million to Hospice on the island in August.
Mr Soulsbury said: ‘It’s important ensure our island continues to benefit from a world class organisation that provides such a range of services to patients and families.’