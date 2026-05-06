Pacesetter, the Isle of Man’s longest-established tile and bathroom company, is proudly celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Harris Terrace showroom this year.
The firm’s incredible milestone marks five decades of supplying quality products, trusted service and family-run values to customers across the island.
Founded in 1975, Pacesetter began as a small family business with one straightforward aim - to provide Isle of Man homeowners with high-quality tiles, bathrooms and expert advice they could depend on.
Fifty years later, that same ethos remains firmly at the centre of the company.
While the business has continued to grow and evolve over the decades, its product range has also expanded to include laminate and vinyl flooring, giving customers even more choice when creating stylish yet practical spaces within their homes. Pacesetter also offers a variety of solutions suitable for outdoor areas.
Today, the company is led by third-generation owner Dan Simpson alongside managing director Chris McAvoy, continuing the same strong family connection that has shaped the business since it first opened.
Under their leadership, Pacesetter has continued to adapt to changing trends, customer tastes and new technologies while remaining committed to the values that have defined the company for half a century.
Dan Simpson said: ‘Reaching 50 years is an incredible milestone for any business, but especially for a family business.
‘We’re incredibly proud of our history and very grateful to the many customers who have supported us over the years. A lot has changed since 1975, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to excellent customer service.’
Over the years, Pacesetter has developed a reputation for offering products to suit a wide variety of styles and budgets, whether customers are looking for premium designer finishes or more practical and affordable solutions.
By combining a broad range of products with expert advice and personal service, the company has helped generations of Isle of Man homeowners transform their bathrooms, kitchens and living spaces.
Mr Simpson said strong customer relationships had always been central to the business.
‘As a family business, relationships matter to us,’ he said.
‘Many of our customers are families who have been coming to us for years - sometimes across several generations. That loyalty means everything to us and motivates us to continue delivering the same level of care and attention we always have.
‘We’re extremely grateful to all the dedicated members of staff who have been part of the Pacesetter team over the years and, of course, to the customers without whom we wouldn’t be here today.’
While interior design trends have changed considerably over the last five decades, Pacesetter believes its commitment to high standards of service and quality products remains the key reason customers continue to return.
As the company celebrates its golden anniversary, Pacesetter says it looks forward to continuing to serve the Isle of Man community for many years to come, helping customers create beautiful spaces in their homes with the same passion, expertise and personal service that has defined the business for 50 years.