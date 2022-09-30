Paedophile sentenced to 12 years for having sex with 13-year-old girl
Friday 30th September 2022 4:13 pm
Share
Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Andrew Christian Godding, aged 46, of Richmond Close, Douglas, has been jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of eight sexual offences.
In addition to this he wil also serve four years on extended licence.
Mr Godding had pleaded not guilty to the counts, which included unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl aged 13, gross indecency, and buggery.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |