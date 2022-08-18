Pair of Jimmy Choo shoes stolen from charity shop
Thursday 18th August 2022 7:02 pm
Jimmy Choo shoes (Isle of Man Police )
A pair of valuable designer shoes have been stolen from a charity shop.
They were taken from the Hospice shop in Strand Street, Douglas.
Police said they were worth a lot of money
A spokemsn said: ‘if you have seen anyone with them or have been offered them then you need to do the right thing.
‘During these hard times we need to pull together not target those that give their time to help.’
If you have any information contact Constable Michael Griffiths on 631291 or [email protected]
The shoes were stolen on Friday.