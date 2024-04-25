A series of parenting classes are set to return to the island following a lengthy break.
Manx Care is relaunching its ‘Daddy Baby Care Parent Classes’ after the sessions were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The classes are aimed at dads and those who identify as a dad to learn about parenting skills.
Their partner must be around 36 weeks pregnant in order for individuals to be able to attend.
Anyone interested in attending can book their place on the sessions from when their partner is 32 weeks pregnant.
The first class will be held on Tuesday, May 21 from 6pm to 8pm.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘This is a great opportunity for dads to prepare for the birth of their baby, and to feel more confident in the skills they will need in the coming months and years.’