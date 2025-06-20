The 2025 edition of the Manx Telecom Parish Walk is now underway.
The annual 85-mile event fired into life at the National Sports Centre in Douglas this morning at 8am, with more than 1,200 entered.
As the island basks in a mini heatwave, the walkers are expected to have to battle uncomfortably hot temperatures during the opening few hours, but it may cool off slightly as the day wears on.
Dean Morgan and Lorna Gleave were first home in the 2023 and 2024 events, and both are among the favourites again this weekend as they aim to record a hat-trick of titles each.
Morgan will face significant challenges from the likes of five-time winner and record holder Richard Gerrard as well as Callum and Simon Gawne (unrelated), but there will be no sign of two-winner Paul Atherton who unfortunately misses out through injury.
Others likely to feature strongly include Ryan Surridge (fourth last year), Connor Gilbert, Stu Osborne, David Williams and Chris Addy. Robbie Callister is going for a ‘leisurely’ walk.
For Gleave, her nearest challenger is likely to come in the guise of Sammy Bowden who won back-to-back editions in 2021 and 2022, and who’s aiming for her 10th Parish Walk finish to date.
Prior to today’s event, Bowden admitted to feeling the nerves but paid tribute to everyone who lines up to support the walkers around the island.
Speaking on social media yesterday (Friday), she posted: ‘After nine finishes, you’d think I’d be used to it by now, but the butterflies still fluttering - 85 miles: it’s long, it’s tough, and anything can happen out there.
‘The questions in my head keep coming and the doubts are there, but I know one thing for sure: this event holds a special place in my heart.
‘And here we are - 2025 walking as number nine for Parish finish number 10 - I really hope so. I’m walking with pride, nerves, excitement, and a love for this unique and crazy yet wonderful event.
‘To everyone taking part this year: I’m wishing you strong legs, good vibes, a bit of shade and a day you’ll never forget.
‘And to everyone out supporting — whether it’s a cheer, a clap, a smile, or a jelly baby — it honestly means everything to those of us on the road. Thank you.’
