Castletown Commissioners says it will be removing damaged and ‘deteriorating’ equipment from the children’s play area in Poulsom Park.
In a statement, the local authority confirmed the current provision is not safe and has ordered new items for the area.
The board said the children’s play equipment had been left in a ‘poor condition’ and said it is ‘unacceptable’.
It described the situation as ‘frustrating’ but says a contractor has been employed to repaint the wooden fencing and the remaining equipment in the park.
It said it apologises for the current situation and wants to assure residents the commissioners are ‘endeavouring’ to rectify the issues.
The local authority added that it will be considering other areas which need attention as well as suggestions from residents about ‘future improvements’.