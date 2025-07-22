An island author has published a book of short stories aimed at children between the age of 18 months and seven years old.
‘Nursery Days’ was written by Sarah Woodley (under her pen maiden name Sarah Harris) during the Covid-19 pandemic, a period which also saw her working as a nursery teacher herself at Tiddleywinks Nursery in Port St Mary.
The book took over three years to be published once completed, and has so far sold more than 100 copies across the island.
Talking about the book, the Ramsey author said: ‘I wanted to write some uplifting stories that parents or adults could read to their children.
‘The target audience is between 18 months to approximately seven years of age, although saying that, my friends have bought books and they say they loved the stories too - one even said it calmed her before she went to sleep!’
For 30 years, Sarah has worked in creches, nurseries, and the childcare sector both in the UK and the Isle of Man, and is now an exam invigilator - giving her plenty of experience in working with young children.
‘I was inspired to write the stories with my Christian faith and using my interactions with children over most of my working life,’ she added.
‘This has been very helpful with writing the stories and it was fairly easy to write. I wouldn’t say it was difficult - more of a joy.
‘The process of finding a publisher in the UK and editing the book took a very long time though. I am quite impatient so found the delays frustrating.’
Sarah’s dad, Clive Harris, who celebrated his 90th birthday this year, also served as the illustrator for the book.
‘He has always been very creative, making toys for my younger brother and I in our childhood,’ Sarah said.
‘He has made items like marquetry pictures and items found on beaches, as well as being very artistic with drawings.
‘My dad has been happily amazed at the lovely feedback and encouragement for the book - he has always been artistic and by involving him I felt this was a family project.’
Asked if she’s always wanted to write a book, she added: ‘As a child I loved to write stories and it must be a family thing as my great auntie published some poetry locally in my home town of Bristol many years ago.
‘I had always wanted to write a book but kept putting off writing.
‘Writing these stories helped me through a personally difficult time, and I was so relieved when the book was picked up by a publisher in Wales after contacting many other publishers.’
More than 100 copies have so far been sold to Sarah’s friends, local nurseries and churches, and there are roughly 20 books left yet to be sold.
The book costs £7.99, and if you’re interested in purchasing one you can email Sarah at [email protected]