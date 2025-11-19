Extra free parking will be made available in Douglas this week ahead of the festive season.
Not only will there be free parking at Shaw’s Brow and the Bottleneck car park on Thursday evenings during late-night shopping, but part of the promenade from the war memorial to the latter car park will once more be providing extra spaces.
Douglas City Council is offering the free parking at its car parks from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and each weekend while the promenade walkway at Loch Promenade will provide two-hour disk parking every day until January 5.
The council’s city centre manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘We’re very pleased to once again offer free parking across the city during the festive season.
‘This time of year is incredibly important for our local businesses and removing the cost of parking is one simple way we can help boost footfall and support traders who work so hard to make Douglas vibrant and welcoming.
‘We also know how busy and expensive the run-up to the holidays can be for families. Providing free parking is a practical way to make visiting the city centre a little easier and more enjoyable for everyone.’
The Department of Infrastructure has also outlined some of the rules around the promenade parking.
Only cars and light vans can used the parking and there is a maximum two-hour stay (four hours for disabled parking) which means discs must be displayed.
The entrance is opposite the Gaiety Theatre and the exit is by the shelter opposite Victoria Street with a one-way system in place. The maximum speed limit is 10mph.
The extra parking coincides with the launch of late night shopping and a month of festive attractions.
There is also Santa’s Grotto in the Strand Shopping Centre, which will also hosts an impressive ice sculpture display.