Park’s Green Flag accolade
Ramsey Town Commissioners have received an award for Mooragh Park to mark its quality.
The Green Flag Award, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces around the world.
Mooragh Park was one of 2,208 winners across the Isle of Man, Channel Islands and United Kingdom.
The commissioners said in a statement that after two years that have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make the green space a space that everyone can enjoy.
Geoff Court, deputy chairman of Ramsey Town Commissioners and lead member for parks and leisure, said: ‘This is fantastic news. Mooragh Park is a treasured asset, worthy of this status and recognition.
‘It is a testament to the dedication and care of all those who work in it and maintain it for the community.
‘The park is a gift for all ages, with the children’s play area, bowling green, water sports lake, cafes and recently refurbished Splash Play area. Situated within walking distance to our renowned shopping area, it’s the perfect place to take a stroll or entertain the family.
‘It also plays host to events such as the Picnic in the Park, Gran Fondo Isle of Man and the island’s best firework display.
‘We owe a big thank you to all who made this happen.’
Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd added: ‘I congratulate everyone involved in making Mooragh Park worthy of a Green Flag Award. Mooragh Park is a vital green space for the community in Ramsey.’
