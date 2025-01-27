Part of Summer Hill Road in Douglas is closed completely for five days.
It comes after motorists had to endure weeks of disruption last year as Isle of Man Energy carried out work on a gas main, with the route closed from late October until early December.
But the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) say this emergency closure has been granted to Manx Utilities to deal with ‘a fault in the electrical supply system’.
Summer Hill Road will therefore be closed from the Promenade to Strathallan Road from today (Monday) until 4pm on Friday, January 31.
A Manx Utilities spokesperson said: ‘ We are aware of a fault affecting electricity supplies in the Summerhill area, Douglas.
‘Our team will remain on site until supply is restored.’
Previous work in the area last year had been prompted following reported smells of gas in the Lower Summerhill Glen area in early 2024.
The work involved replacing the older cast iron mains in the area with new polyethylene mains.