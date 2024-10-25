Part of Summer Hill Road is set to close completely for more than a month.
Motorists had to endure weeks of disruption earlier this year as Isle of Man Energy carried out work on a gas main.
The work seemed to have been completed but the company says work was only halted during the Manx Grand Prix and is set to resume again next week.
Summer Hill will be closed from Douglas Promenade to just before Blackberry Lane from October 29 right through until December 1. The bad news is there will be a full road closure 24 hours a day.
A spokeswoman for Isle of Man Energy said: ‘Maintaining and upgrading our network is a vital part of providing our customers with reliable future ready energy.
‘Part of this investment involves upgrading and replacing our mains in the island’s roads to make sure our networks are ready for low carbon energy and renewable biofuels when available.
‘The work in Summer Hill was started earlier this year, before being paused to allow the Manx Grand Prix to take place.
‘The Department of Infrastructure has approved the temporary road closure for the duration of the works as the current gas main is in the carriageway.
‘Work is due to continue until the end of November, but as always we will endeavour to complete them ahead of schedule.’
The work has been prompted following reported smells of gas in the Lower Summerhill Glen area earlier this year.
The work involves replacing the older cast iron mains in the area with new polyethylene mains.