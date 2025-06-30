Part of the the Mountain Road will be closed for repairs next week.
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure's highway services team said: ‘The A18 Mountain Road will be closed between Creg Ny Baa and the junction with the Tholt Y Will Road (Bungalow) from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 8.
‘This closure is necessary to facilitate road surface treatment in the vicinity of Keppel Gate.
‘A specialist UK-based contractor will carry out captive shot blasting, a well-established and cost effective technique used to re-profile the aggregate within the road surface.
‘This process creates a rougher texture, thereby enhancing skid resistance.
‘The treatment is being undertaken to improve safety for all road users, particularly in wet conditions.
‘It is anticipated that the work will be completed within a single working day, subject to favourable weather.
‘Should conditions be unsuitable, contingency dates of July 9, 10 and 11 have been authorised.’
‘This section of the Mountain Road was originally scheduled for resurfacing earlier in the year as part of a broader scheme, which included the installation of additional drainage infrastructure.
‘However, due to logistical challenges, that work was postponed.
‘In the interim, shot blasting will be carried out to improve surface grip ahead of the autumn and winter months.
‘The drainage works will proceed at a later date.
‘The closure extends to the Bungalow rather than the Brandywell junction to allow other maintenance works to take place whilst the road is closed for the Keppel Gate works.
‘Access to the Bungalow, Snaefell Mountain Railway and both cafes will be available from Ramsey and Tholt Y Will.
‘Access to the Creg Ny Baa will be available from Hillberry and the Creg Ny Baa Back Road.’