Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Bridge, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Nathan Thompson at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Alex Harris at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Pop Hunters live at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 12pm, 2.30pm and 5pm.
- Shay Marsden at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 1.30pm.
- Adele Dube at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 6pm.
- Meryl Streek at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 7.15pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Queen’s, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 8.30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Creek, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9pm.
- Shark IOM at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Paul Tonks Community Project at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin, 4pm to 7pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
- Riffs open mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.