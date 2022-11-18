Patchy rain at first, dry later
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A few patchy outbreaks of rain at first this morning soon clearing to become dry for this afternoon, with some clearer skies to end the day. The moderate to fresh northwest winds becoming strong and gusty this morning with top temperatures of 11°C.
Outlook
A cold start to the day on Saturday with a grass frost in places then largely dry with sunny spells for much of the day and light winds. It will then turn gradually more cloudy during the afternoon ahead of rain arriving later in the evening, as the winds strengthen from the south. Highest temperature 11°C.
Rain during Sunday morning, clearing to become dry and bright with sunny spells in the afternoon. Fresh to strong west or northwest winds and temperatures of 11°C.
Sunrise: 7:51am Today Sunset: 4:15pm Today
