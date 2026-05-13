A footpath linking the upper promenade in Port St Mary to Chapel Beach has reopened to the public following the completion of further safety works.
The pathway - located roughly halfway along the upper promenade between Port St Mary Town Hall and the Bay Queen Hotel - was initially closed because of safety concerns and repairs were subsequently carried out to the handrails.
Instructions were issued for the steps and path to reopen, but a later inspection determined that the footpath remained unsafe, leading to it being closed again by the local authority’s clerk. Further remedial work was then identified as necessary.
Following a meeting with Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall, during which concerns about the condition of the footpath were raised, engineers from the DoI visited the site to assess the area.
The inspection concluded that additional repairs were required, including work to improve drainage and divert water runoff at the bottom of the steps.
The project has now been completed and the footpath has reopened for public use.
A spokesperson from Port St Mary Commissioners commented: ‘The board would like to thank their works team for their diligence in reporting the additional issues to the clerk and for maintaining the surrounding area. Martin, Chaz, Matty, Mike, Ryan, Paul and Shay – take a bow.
‘The board would also like to thank Minister Crookall for delivering on a promise and thanks also go to the footpath engineers for their hard work, collaborative approach and support which made this a positive outcome.
‘Given the appalling storms and rainfall, there was no alternative but to wait until conditions were favourable so the necessary works could be completed safely.
‘We appreciate the public’s patience and thank you all for your understanding.’