Douglas Coastguard Rescue Team were paged on Tuesday afternoon to assist with an urgent medical transfer at Noble’s Hospital helipad.
The request followed an incident involving a crew member aboard a fishing vessel operating as a ‘guard vessel’ off the west coast of the Isle of Man.
The team arrived at the helipad at 1.40pm and prepared the landing site for the incoming aircraft. Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 936 landed at 2.01pm, and the patient was transferred to a waiting ambulance for onward treatment at the hospital.
The helicopter departed soon after, and the coastguard team stood down.
A spokesperson from the Douglas Coastguard Rescue Team commented: ‘We wish the patient a speedy recovery.’