The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has received more than 4,500 responses to a public consultation as it develops plans for the next vessel to join its fleet.
The company said early indications showed respondents prioritised all-year, all-weather operations, along with maintaining twice-daily sailings to Liverpool during the peak season. There was also strong support for retaining a year-round service to and from Liverpool.
The new vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2030 and will form part of the Steam Packet’s long-term investment programme, aimed at strengthening year-round connectivity between the Island and neighbouring ports.
A Steam Packet spokesman said: ‘We extend our thanks to the public after receiving an almost incredible response to our consultation on the future of ferry services, demonstrating the vital importance of sea links to the Island’s residents, visitors, businesses and wider community.
‘By the close of the consultation on February 4, more than 4,500 responses had been submitted. Over 2,000 responses were received within the first 12 hours, showing the level of interest in our future fleet. The volume of feedback highlights just how central ferry services are to life on the Isle of Man.’
The consultation attracted responses from a broad range of people. While the majority were based on the Island, around 30 per cent of completed surveys were submitted by off-Island respondents, including TT visitors and marshals, former residents, friends and relatives of locals, tourists and business travellers.
The spokesman added: ‘A full analysis of all submissions will now be completed following the closure of the consultation. We have committed to publishing a public summary of the findings, reinforcing our transparent approach to planning the Island’s ferry services.’
The Steam Packet’s managing director, Brian Thomson, has previously said the consultation was a key part of the company’s decision-making process and ensured customer views were taken into account.