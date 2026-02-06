After more than 75 years of early-morning doorstep deliveries, Cooil’s Dairy has completed its final milk rounds across the south of the island.
The family-run business, most recently operated by Juan and Kirstie Hargraves, announced the end of the long-standing service last month, bringing to a close a chapter that has seen generations of Manx households supplied with fresh milk, cream and dairy produce from its Port Erin base.
Sharing their farewell message with customers, the couple expressed heartfelt thanks for decades of loyalty and support.
‘Thank you, thank you, thank you. It just doesn’t seem enough to say thank you,’ they said. ‘This is for each and every one of you for your fantastic custom and support over the last 75-plus years.’
They noted that while some customers had only recently joined the rounds, many had been with Cooil’s for more than 50 years, with a handful receiving deliveries for more than six decades.
Reflecting on their time on the rounds, the Hargraves said the job had brought plenty of memorable moments.
‘We’ve made so many friends over the years, saved lives, moved furniture round and even caught criminals in the act,’ they said.
The decision to cease retail deliveries, announced in December, followed careful consideration, with significant investment required to continue the service.
From this month, all milk produced by Cooil’s Dairy will be supplied to the Isle of Man Creamery for processing, packaging and distribution, allowing the family to focus fully on farming.
Juan also paid tribute to the dairy’s delivery team.
‘Mark, Lorna and Brian came through to the end with us – so hard-working and reliable,’ he said, adding thanks to all past and present staff.
While the milk rounds have ended, Cooil’s Dairy will continue operating as a working farm.
Customers have also been invited to leave out any remaining milk bottles for collection or return them directly to the dairy.
‘It may be a sad day for many,’ the Hargraves said, ‘but that just shows how much the service was valued.’