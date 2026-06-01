Reports on consultations into the now-paused roll-out of 20mph zones are due to be published next month.
The controversial scheme was halted in January following the dismissal of then Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the policy had gone ‘way beyond’ the intentions of its original proposer, Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett.
However, the scheme expanded into a default limit in towns and villages across the island, for which there appeared to be limited public support.
Despite the pause in the roll-out, around 80 new 20mph signs have been installed in Douglas over the past month.
In a Tynwald question, Dr Haywood asked her successor as Infrastructure Minister, Tim Crookall, when reports on the northern, central and southern consultations on speed limits would be published.
Mr Crookall replied in a written answer: ‘The reports on the northern, central and southern consultations on speed limits, which concluded in 2025, are expected to be published in July 2026.
‘Once finalised, the reports will be made available on the Department’s 20mph website.’
The decision to implement 20mph limits followed unanimous support for Mrs Corlett’s Tynwald motion in October 2020, which called for lower speed limits in urban areas. The resolution was reaffirmed in 2023.
In February last year, Port St Mary became the first village on the island to introduce a blanket 20mph zone.
The following month, the Department of Infrastructure said it was engaging on a project to introduce 20mph limits in residential areas across the island, at an estimated cost of £400,000.
Tynwald approved a phased roll-out and public consultations were held for roads in the east, north, central and south, with some changes made following feedback.
The east was the first area to be consulted on the controversial scheme, with results published in November. It was followed by the north and central areas, before consultation on roads in the south took place between November 3 and December 22.
There was criticism after poles for new signs were installed in Douglas and Onchan before the consultation had closed.
The first new 20mph signs were due to be installed from January 19, with limits coming into force on a road-by-road basis.
However, that same week the Chief Minister announced a change in direction and the policy was put on hold.
The Department of Infrastructure says it has now ‘refined’ its approach following ‘extensive feedback’.
Under the revised plans, 20mph limits have been introduced near St Ninian’s High School, St Mary’s Primary School, Ballakermeen High School, Henry Bloom Noble Primary School and Scoill yn Jubilee/St Thomas.
Eighty signs have been installed at a cost of around £50,000.
Mrs Corlett insists it was never her intention to introduce a blanket 20mph limit.