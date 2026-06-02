The weather, as expected, has already had an impact on Tuesday’s TT schedule.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has confirmed another delay to this afternoon’s schedule.
The Mountain Road is now scheduled to close from 1pm, with all roads on the Mountain Course scheduled to close at 2pm.
The plan is now to run a three-lap Supersport race at 3pm, but no racing will take place this evening due to forecast showers affecting the Mountain section of the course.
Roads are due to open ahead of the evening commute.