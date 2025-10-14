Fenella Bridge had been closed since September 8 to carry out maintenance work.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said the bridge needed to be repainted and the hydraulic systems had to be overhauled.
This work required the bridge's superstructure to be craned out of the harbour and placed on the stone pier behind the seafood bar at Weatherglass Corner.
The flap gate under the bridge was not affected by the work and access for vessels to and from the inner harbour was maintained.
On social media, the DoI said: ‘Fenella Bridge at Peel Harbour reopened to the public on Monday evening (October 13) following planned maintenance works.’