Police have confirmed a pedestrian died during a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Onchan during the early hours of Sunday morning.
The incident, which involved the pedestrian and a vehicle, happened at 3.30am near to the Manx Fun Barn.
The A2 between Barroose Road and Bibaloe Beg Road/Begoade Road was closed for a number of hours as a result.
Confirming the death, a police statement released on Sunday afternoon said: ‘At 3.30am on Sunday, December 29, emergency services responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Whitebridge Road, Onchan.
‘Efforts were made to save the pedestrian however we are sorry to report that they were pronounced deceased an hour later at Noble’s Hospital.
‘An investigation into the collision has been commenced by police and the driver is assisting with enquiries.
‘Our thoughts and condolences are extended to the family and friends of the deceased and we would urge the public to refrain from judgement or assumption to show respect to the family and friends at this difficult time.’