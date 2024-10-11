As one of the Isle of Man's most popular events, the fireworks always draw a large crowd eager to experience the booming explosions and vibrant bursts of colour. Here's everything we know about this year's Peel fireworks display...
When is the Peel fireworks? Peel Town Commissioners’ firework and bonfire event is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 25.
The fireworks will start from 7.30pm.
Why is it not being held on Bonfire Night (November 5)?
Peel Town Commissioners have decided to hold this event early to permit the use of the outer breakwater which will be occupied by fishing boats for the start of the scallop season.
What activities are being held during the display?
Similar to previous years, a bonfire will be held on Peel Beach after the main display.
The event will last for around 45 minutes.
Can I bring my pets? In the interests of safety, Peel Commissioners are requesting that spectators don’t bring pets to the display. What parking is available?
Peel Promenade and East Quay will be extremely busy.
Peel Headlands will also be extremely busy, with traffic congestion likely.
Victoria Terrace, Peveril Terrace and Mount Morrison will likely be busy, but if you’re there early there may be parking spaces available.
Parking spots are also available on Marine Parade.
Some spectators also park on Mourne View Road and walk down to the Peel Headlands to get a good view of the firework display from above.
There are many other parking spots available throughout Peel that will require a short walk to get a good look at the display.