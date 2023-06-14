The Spar in Atholl Street in Peel will provide the town's post office counter services from next month.
An Isle of Man Post Office statement said: 'IoMPO is pleased to announce it has appointed a new provider of postal services for Peel for a fixed period, until March 31, 2025, with the option to extend one year.
'From Monday, July 10, Mannin Retail Limited located at the Spar, 10 Atholl Street, Peel will be providing counter services as well as a parcel collection service to the local community.
'Counter services will be provided between 9am and 5.30pm Monday – Friday and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.
'Meanwhile parcel collection services will be available from 7am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 9pm on Sundays, including bank holidays.'
'Peel Post Office, in its current location on Douglas Street, will close on Friday, July 7 at 3.30pm.
'IoMPO is very grateful to the outgoing sub postmistress for the services she has provided on our behalf and that of our commercial partners for the past nine years.'
Stu Peters MHK, chairman of Isle of Man Post Office, added: 'We are pleased to welcome Mannin Retail Limited as the new provider in Peel which is just a short walk away from the current location. The new premises offers extended opening hours which is a key benefit for our customers in terms of improved convenience and access to postal services.'
Recipients of Treasury welfare payments will be able to collect these from the new location from July 10.