MU says the proposed works will provide modern wastewater treatment facilities for Peel and will discharge treated effluent via the existing sea outfall into the town's bay.
The application follows on from the public display and consultation period held at the Centenary Centre and Commissioners’ offices for two weeks in August.
A number of public suggestions were proposed which the MU say have now been incorporated into the design, particularly planting around the site boundary.
The application includes an extensive Environmental Impact Assessment report covering air quality and odour, cultural heritage and archaeology, biodiversity, landscape and visual, noise and vibration, population and human health, water environment, ground conditions and hydrogeology, materials and waste, climate, traffic and transport and cumulative effects.
The site will not be lit overnight and a new dedicated access point from the Glenfaba Road forms part of the plans. A MU spokesperson also stated vehicle movements will not travel through Peel to bring materials on or off site for construction have been minimised by reuse of excavated material on site.
Discussing air quality and odour, a statement within the planning application said: 'Dispersion modelling of emissions shows effects on Castle View Nursing Home, footpaths and selected representative receptors will be negligible or slight. This represents a level of odour that is unlikely to be noticeable.'
Addressing the issue of noise and vibration the application added: 'The operation phase noise assessment showed daytime and nighttime noise at the noise-sensitive receptors will nearly always be below background levels and, where this is not the case, the increases will not exceed the +5dB change needed for a significant effect to occur.'
Finally, talking about why the site on Glenfaba Road was prefered over others the application adds: 'The ‘North of Glenfaba’ site was selected in part because of the opportunity to integrate the sewage treatment works into its setting.
'The site is on the edge of an existing industrial area and the main facility has been sited where it is hidden from most views in an area of low topography at the base of the escarpment.'
Manx Utilities has set the estimated timeline for completion of the works as the end of 2025.
The electricity and water supplier for the island reached a verbal agreement for the site back in October 2022.