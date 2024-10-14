A pensioner who made persistent nuisance ‘999’ calls has been given a conditional discharge.
Seventy-three-year-old John Tatlow admitted three counts of the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Tatlow made six ‘999’ calls between 8am and 8.30am on August 10.
The operator said that he sounded intoxicated and swore at them.
On August 22, Tatlow made 17 calls to emergency services between 5.20pm and 7.40pm.
He was again described as sounding drunk, and said that he wanted to report the theft of a bottle of cider.
He was told not to call as it was not an emergency, but then started complaining that someone was knocking on his door.
On September 14, Tatlow made nine further calls using ‘999’, and was again abusive.
The pensioner, whose address was listed as Hazel Crescent in Douglas, was interviewed and said that he understood that he made far too many calls and apologised.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client had now moved to an address where he had more support.
Ms Lobb said that Tatlow admitted that he may have been intoxicated on the first two dates.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the defendant to a 12-month conditional discharge for each offence, to run concurrently.