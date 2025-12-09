Whether you want to ‘conjobble’ (chat with a friend over some food), to be ‘goodwilly’ (kind, generous, and cheerful), to atone for a mistake (become 'at' 'one' with someone again) or simply head off on a ‘coddiwomple’ (a journey with no destination), this joyous collection of 100 words and phrases is a hug and a squeeze in book form.