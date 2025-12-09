‘The Roots we Share’ by Susie Dent
Hardback, Puffin, £16.99
If you know a child who constantly has their nose in a book collecting vocabulary, readying themselves as a writer, then this is the perfect gift.
Gathered by lexicographer, Susie Dent (from Countdown’s Dictionary Corner and beyond).
Whether you want to ‘conjobble’ (chat with a friend over some food), to be ‘goodwilly’ (kind, generous, and cheerful), to atone for a mistake (become 'at' 'one' with someone again) or simply head off on a ‘coddiwomple’ (a journey with no destination), this joyous collection of 100 words and phrases is a hug and a squeeze in book form.
Limited signed copies available
‘Firefly’ by Robert MacFarlanne and Luke Adam Hawker
Hardback, Magic Cat, £14.99
A book of visual and literary gorgeousness. Gather the light in the gloom of winter and shimmer in the imagery of light over darkness.
From two of the UK's best-known book makers, Robert Macfarlane and Luke Adam Hawker, comes a stunning picture book to ignite wonder in readers everywhere.
‘In the darkness of December, Through the winter's deepest snowing, When the world is steep in camber, And all hope is downwards-flowing - Then's the time to seek what's glowing...’
Written in lyrical verse, a child discovers a meadow illuminated by fireflies: that dance like stars among the summer grasses, setting fears to flight.