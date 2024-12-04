The seasonal number 28 bus service between Port Erin, Cregneash and the Sound was ditched this year after it was deemed to be financially unviable.
It served the National Folk Museum and the popular Sound cafe but cost £220 a day to run - and apparently only made £33 in revenue.
A petition, with some 916 names, has been presented to newly appointed Infrastructure Minister, Dr Michelle Haywood. It highlights the significant impact this decision has had on the community and tourism.
The petition, which was launched by Christa Viohl, urges Tynwald to call upon the Department of Infrastructure to install an adequate regular public transport service from Port Erin and Port St Mary to Cregneash and The Sound for both residents and tourists for an affordable fee, especially for people on a reduced budget.
It asks that Tynwald should accept that a weekday service is just as important as a weekend service especially for the island’s visitors, and that it should be combined with the arrival and departure of the steam trains, preferably in Port Erin.
Petitioner Christa said: ‘There have been intense efforts of various parties to discuss the issue with Bus Vannin.
‘Still, no progress to reinstate the service could be made. That is why I have been collecting signatures for this petition.
‘We did have over 2,000 signatures, but not all of them met the Tynwald rules. I still believe that this is a big number and that it deserves serious consideration for reinstatement of the service.
‘I’d like to thank those who have been meeting to discuss alternative ways forward. We hope Tynwald will listen to our concerns and work towards a solution that benefits everyone.’
The petition was backed by Rushen Heritage Trust, whose vice chair is Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson.
He said: ‘We received regular complaints throughout the summer at the Rushen Heritage Centre in Bridson Street, Port Erin that Cregneash and the Sound were no longer accessible by public transport.
‘They are very important historically and culturally as well as offering some of the finest sea views and places to see basking sharks, seals and dolphins, as well as our rich flora.’
DoI Minister Dr Haywood said: ‘During my brief time in post, I have been confronted with a lot of challenges to face in the department. However, a high quality reliable bus service that goes where people want, when they want to go at an affordable price is high on my list of issues.’