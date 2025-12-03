As she looked beyond the Forces to her possible future, the normally compliant Kathleen was showing slight signs of insubordination. This possibly reflected both the changes and a general “end of term” attitude, on the Base. ‘Since last Wednesday, I haven’t done any work at all. Of course, my jobs in Ops finished when flying ceased – and the only thing I’ve mentioned to the Wren Officer is my interview. Of course. I shall get a “bottle” [Naval slang for being reprimanded] if they find out, but I don’t think it’s worthwhile starting anything new just for the next few days. I’m supposed to be Duty Leading Wren in the Regulatory Office, but no-one has discovered that I haven’t been on duty – it’s been rather useful for doing a little swotting – and I’ve been able to spend the last days with the Janes.’