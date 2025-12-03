Wren Kathleen Oates was stationed on the Isle of Man from 1944 onwards, writing dozens of letters home about life and operations at Ronaldsway. Eighty years later, her daughter, Christine Smith, explores these letters in a series of columns based on Kathleen’s wartime experiences...
The Station at Ronaldsway was in the full throes of the winding down of operations, 80 years ago this week, and the letters of Leading Wren Kathleen Oates reflected the sudden confusion felt by its personnel. She automatically referred to things she planned to do in the future at home as ‘when on leave’, then – not at all enthusiastically - corrected herself: ‘when I’m home for good’.
Kathleen’s close friends from the start of her time at Ronaldsway, the two Janes, were being demobbed, along with many others.
‘Well, the great break up has started. Two of the gang from Cabin K left this morning for civvy street - and the Janes say au revoir on Wednesday. It’s terribly sad - even though it’s happening, one can’t really realise it. Neither Kay nor Doreen wanted to go - they were both fed up about it. There’s a whole crowd going over on the boat today - quite a few of the boys. We had a farewell party in the PO’s [Petty Officer’s] Mess last night - a jolly good sing of songs old and new.’
Ballasalla camp had now closed and two of the girls had come from there into Kathleen’s Cabin K. Interested as always in the post-War plans of others, Kathleen reported that ‘one will apply for an overseas draft and goes for her interview sometime next week’.
The letter continued with more up-to-date news of developments. ‘Slight interruption: the Janes have just come into the Cabin. They’re doing their ‘demobbing routine’ – it takes 2 days to complete. It makes me wonder where I’ll do mine from. At least it won’t be hard for me to say “good bye” to people as they’ll all be comparative strangers. I only hope I get a quick draft after I return on Saturday.’
Kathleen’s return would be from Liverpool, where she would be interviewed for a place at a Teacher Training College. ‘I’ve been swotting up a few things for the interview, including the new Education Act.’ Her plan was to travel there on Thursday, December 6, before her Friday interview. In her December 3 letter, she thanked Mum Elsie for her School Certificate, which had arrived safely in time.
Even so, Kathleen was open to suggestions and other possibilities for what life might hold after her time at Ronaldsway. Sister Dorothy’s boss, a family friend, sent his recommendations via the family letter from Leicester: ‘Mr Daniels has advised you to request Falmouth if you are to be drafted to Plymouth command, saying that there is plenty of fairly big shipping and a good climate.’, wrote Mum Elsie.
As she looked beyond the Forces to her possible future, the normally compliant Kathleen was showing slight signs of insubordination. This possibly reflected both the changes and a general “end of term” attitude, on the Base. ‘Since last Wednesday, I haven’t done any work at all. Of course, my jobs in Ops finished when flying ceased – and the only thing I’ve mentioned to the Wren Officer is my interview. Of course. I shall get a “bottle” [Naval slang for being reprimanded] if they find out, but I don’t think it’s worthwhile starting anything new just for the next few days. I’m supposed to be Duty Leading Wren in the Regulatory Office, but no-one has discovered that I haven’t been on duty – it’s been rather useful for doing a little swotting – and I’ve been able to spend the last days with the Janes.’
Some consolation was to be found in that Cynthia would stay on with Kathleen. ‘She will still be here with me when the remainder have gone. She has to remuster [remustering was the process by which a service member's military trade, job, or specialization was changed to a different one], and she’s volunteered to become an EVT instructor. [The RAF Educational and Vocational Training Scheme, EVT, was launched after May 1945] I expect she’ll teach English as that’s what she was studying. It will be quite good experience and better than doing what may prove a dull job as a Writer.’
Other news was sparse. Sunday afternoon, December 2, she had cycled to Wendys for tea, followed by a farewell party for those leaving. A cinema trip to Douglas had offered browsing opportunities – but again, the tone and focus was on a future away from the Isle of Man: ‘I do hope I’m able to get a dress before leaving the island – I shall need at least a couple if I go to a training college.’.
Already, plans were being formed for a reunion of Ronaldsway friends. ‘During our eight weeks’ demob leave, we are allowed to travel at service rates, as long as we’re in uniform – so I imagine I’ll be wearing my uniform quite a little. We’re arranging a reunion weekend in London sometime in January and will have to wear uniform to stay at a services hostel.’
Kathleen’s next letter was posted from Liverpool on Thursday, December 6. There was a sad little note about the Janes, who ‘were lucky and flew over - although the empty beds and quiet Cabin are only too apparent, one can’t realise that they’ve gone for good. – Thank goodness Cynthia is still here!!’
Happily, the rest of the letter was more upbeat, with a description of her crossing by air, which was still a novelty. ‘Seven of us came over in an Anson – a twin-engined kite. We left Ronaldsway about 9:30 and landed at Inskip about 40 minutes later. We crossed the coast at Blackpool – saw the tower rising out of the mist and the bathing pool at Bispham– the straight promenade looked very impressive from the air… From Inskip, we had transport to Kirkton, then took the train to Preston and changed for Liverpool’. Kathleen didn’t know it, but her Liverpool interview opened the door for her life to come.