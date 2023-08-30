Castle Pharmacy in Castletown is once again able to dispense medicines with its owner Mahendrakumar Prabhudas Patel allowed to operate under certain conditions.
The pharmacy service ceased suddenly in April when Mr Patel's licence was suspended.
A review by the General Pharmaceutical Council's fitness to practice committee has agreed that Mr Patel can continue trading, providing he employs a full-time pharmacist or arranges for a locum to act as the Responsible Pharmacist.
Other conditions include working with a supervising doctor and to commit to an improvement plan including reflecting on what improvements he has put in place and how they have worked.
A Department of Health and Social Care statement said: ' This means that Castle Pharmacy is able to open, with Mr Patel operating under GPC conditions. The Department of Health and Social Care welcomes the outcome and will continue to monitor the situation as a regulator while providing ongoing support alongside Manx Care.'