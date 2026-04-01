Hundreds of young people gathered at the Villa Marina on Wednesday for the Isle of Man’s annual Young Adult and Graduate Fair, with a strong turnout creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere throughout the day.
The event, organised by government agency Locate Isle of Man and sponsored by Zurich Isle of Man, brought together jobseekers, graduates and school leavers with employers from across a wide range of sectors.
Now in its sixth year, the fair has become a key fixture in the island’s careers calendar, showcasing opportunities in industries including finance, healthcare, technology, construction and the public sector.
This year’s event featured dozens of exhibitors, with representatives from more than 40 businesses offering advice, networking opportunities and insights into career pathways.
Attendees also had the chance to speak directly with recruitment agencies and learn more about emerging roles and in-demand skills.
There was a noticeable buzz around the Villa Marina as young people moved between stands, speaking with potential employers and exploring future opportunities in the island.
Karen Mercer, head of human resources for Zurich in the Isle of Man, said ahead of the event: ‘We believe in the importance of supporting young talent and this event aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering a vibrant and dynamic workforce in the Isle of Man.’
Political member for Locate Isle of Man, Ann Corlett MHK, added that attracting and retaining young people is ‘fundamental to the long-term sustainability of our economy’.
She said the event enables attendees to connect with employers, hear from speakers and gain valuable insight into careers available in the island.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston added: ‘It’s an event that is essential and it’s getting bigger and better year on year. We have so much on our doorstep and we need to show the young people of the island they can stay here and thrive’.