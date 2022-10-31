Photos of reception class photos in tomorrow’s Isle of Man Examiner
Monday 31st October 2022 11:26 am
Share
Little Starters 2022: Cronk y Berry school, Miss Leach’s class ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Photographs of reception classes will appear in our papers this week.
Schools up to J in the alphabet will be in the Isle of Man Examiner tomorrow (Tuesday).
The remainder will be in the Manx Independent on Thursday.
They are a great souvenir of pupils’ first few months in school.