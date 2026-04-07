Douglas City Hall welcomed special guests this week to mark the beginning of Autism Acceptance Month, which takes place throughout April.

Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian MHK was joined by colleagues and representatives from the Department of Health and Social Care, as well as the Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) Steering Group and Autism in Mann, who met with the Mayor of Douglas, Steven Crellin.

Autism Acceptance Month is observed every April and promotes understanding, inclusion and respect for autistic individuals, aiming to move beyond awareness to meaningful acceptance.

It encourages communities to create environments where autistic people can participate fully, whether through education, employment, healthcare or social opportunities.

The visit provided an opportunity to discuss ongoing efforts to raise awareness and promote understanding of autism across the Isle of Man.

Now in its fourth year, the government-led campaign continues to focus on fostering a more inclusive and autism-friendly island for residents and visitors alike.

This year’s campaign officially launched with a display across Douglas, as City Hall, the Promenade and key areas of the city centre were illuminated in green and yellow.

The colours were chosen to reflect the Sunflower Hidden Disability Scheme, a widely recognised initiative that supports individuals with hidden disabilities, including autism. The symbolic lighting aims to spark conversation and encourage public awareness.

Speaking during the visit, attendees highlighted the importance of community engagement and education in breaking down barriers faced by autistic individuals.

Throughout the month, a range of events are planned to promote understanding and provide support to families, carers and individuals living with autism.

Residents are encouraged to get involved by following updates from the Department of Health and Social Care via its official Facebook page.

(L-R) Matt Quine, Minister Clare Christian MHK, Mayor Steve Crellin and Jade Boylan
(L-R) Matt Quine, Minister Clare Christian MHK, Mayor Steve Crellin and Jade Boylan (Credit: Douglas City Centre Management) (Douglas City Centre Management )
The group attended Douglas Town Hall for the discussion surrounding Autism
The group attended Douglas Town Hall for a discussion on autism as part of the event (Credit: Douglas City Centre Management) (Douglas City Centre Management)
Members of Autism in Mann also attended
(L-R) Kelly Quaye from Manx Mencap, Mayor Steven Crellin, Sue Corlett the Chair of Autism in Mann and Steph Ruane from Autism Initiatives (Credit: Douglas City Centre Management) (Douglas City Centre Management)
Jade Boylan and Matt Quine pictured with the Mayor Steven Crellin
Jade Boylan and Matt Quine pictured with the Mayor Steven Crellin (Credit: Douglas City Centre Management) (Douglas City Centre Management)
The Tower of Refuge was lit up green for the start of Autism Awareness Month (Credit: DHSC)
The Tower of Refuge was lit up green for the start of Autism Awareness Month (Credit: DHSC) (DHSC)
Discussions were held to raise awareness
(L-R) Sue Corlett, Deb Cripps from Department of Education and Social Care and Ieisha Howard from the Department of Health and Social Care (Credit: Douglas City Centre Management) (Douglas City Centre Management)
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(L-R) Aalish Creer from the DESC, Jenny Cawte, Autism and Social Communications Liason Officer, Mayor Steven Crellin and Peter Corkhill from Manx Care (Credit: Douglas City Centre Management) (Douglas City Centre Management)
Ramsey Town Hall lit up in blue to mark the start of Autism Acceptance Month
Ramsey Town Hall lit up to mark the start of Autism Acceptance Month (Credit: DHSC) (N/A)