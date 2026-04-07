Douglas City Hall welcomed special guests this week to mark the beginning of Autism Acceptance Month, which takes place throughout April.
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian MHK was joined by colleagues and representatives from the Department of Health and Social Care, as well as the Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) Steering Group and Autism in Mann, who met with the Mayor of Douglas, Steven Crellin.
Autism Acceptance Month is observed every April and promotes understanding, inclusion and respect for autistic individuals, aiming to move beyond awareness to meaningful acceptance.
It encourages communities to create environments where autistic people can participate fully, whether through education, employment, healthcare or social opportunities.
The visit provided an opportunity to discuss ongoing efforts to raise awareness and promote understanding of autism across the Isle of Man.
Now in its fourth year, the government-led campaign continues to focus on fostering a more inclusive and autism-friendly island for residents and visitors alike.
This year’s campaign officially launched with a display across Douglas, as City Hall, the Promenade and key areas of the city centre were illuminated in green and yellow.
The colours were chosen to reflect the Sunflower Hidden Disability Scheme, a widely recognised initiative that supports individuals with hidden disabilities, including autism. The symbolic lighting aims to spark conversation and encourage public awareness.
Speaking during the visit, attendees highlighted the importance of community engagement and education in breaking down barriers faced by autistic individuals.
Throughout the month, a range of events are planned to promote understanding and provide support to families, carers and individuals living with autism.
Residents are encouraged to get involved by following updates from the Department of Health and Social Care via its official Facebook page.