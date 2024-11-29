More than 100 delegates from the Isle of Man’s private, public, and third sectors attended the Positive Health and Workplace Wellbeing Conference at the Comis Hotel and Golf Resort, which focused on promoting best practices in employee wellbeing.
Organised by the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce’s Positive Health and Wellbeing Forum, the event featured a variety of sessions designed to help employers create healthier, more supportive workplaces.
The conference was sponsored by Zurich, with additional support for the opening leadership breakfast provided by MAC Group.
Key sessions included discussions on generational differences in the workplace, the changing landscape of employee benefits, and strategies for adapting to evolving employee expectations.
Contributors included representatives from Zurich, MAC Group, Santé Group, and other local organisations committed to workplace wellbeing.
Karen Mercer, Head of HR at Zurich, led a session examining generational workplace trends, while Emma Watterson, Propositions Analyst at Zurich, participated in a panel discussion about the benefits for employers in meeting the changing needs of employees.
Other presentations featured experts from Manx Sport and Recreation, Swagelok, Isle Listen, Life After Loss, and more.
Topics ranged from mental health and disability awareness to suicide prevention and improving sleep.
Jayne Kennell, lead of the Chamber’s Positive Health and Wellbeing Forum, emphasised the importance of the event.
She said: ‘We’re delighted to build on the success of last year’s event and to see the enthusiasm from employers and employees regarding workplace wellbeing.
‘We must say a big thank you to event sponsor Zurich on the Isle of Man, leadership breakfast sponsor MAC Group, and all of the other organisations and individuals that contributed to an event which is leading the way on this important issue.’
The Chamber’s Forum took over the organisation of this event last year, following the conclusion of Public Health Isle of Man’s Workplace Wellbeing Group, which had held annual conferences from 2016 to 2022.
Now in its second year, the Chamber’s conference has become a focal point for sharing expertise and fostering dialogue on workplace wellbeing.