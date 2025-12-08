Despite the blustery December weather, the Isle of Man Young Farmers’ annual Christmas Tractor Run was once again a resounding success, spreading festive cheer across the island and raising funds for two worthy causes.
Following Saturday’s southern leg, Sunday saw the convoy take on the north, setting off from St John’s at 4.15pm.
While the tractors ran slightly behind schedule by the time they reached Ramsey, crowds along the route were more than happy to wait, waving and cheering as the festive vehicles rolled past.
The event, which has become a highlight of the island’s Christmas calendar, saw families and residents of all ages lining the roads to support the convoy.
From Port Erin, Foxdale and Marown on Saturday, to Peel and Kirk Michael to Ballaugh, Sulby, Ramsey, Laxey and Onchan on the Sunday, the tractors brought a splash of colour and Christmas spirit to towns and villages along the route.
Organised by the Isle of Man Young Farmers, this year’s run is raising money for Isle Stand Up to Suicide and the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust, two causes that organisers say are close to their hearts.
In a message of thanks on social media, organisers said: ‘We are totally overwhelmed by the incredible support from everyone this weekend.
‘From the drivers and volunteers to the crowds who came out to cheer us on, you made this year’s run truly unforgettable!
‘ Thank you for helping us keep this festive tradition shining bright across the Island.
‘Keep an eye on our page over the coming weeks for updates — including our final total raised! Wishing you all a safe, happy, and very merry Christmas!’