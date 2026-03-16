More than 800 primary school pupils from across the Isle of Man got hands-on with science, technology, engineering and maths during STEMFest 2026 at the Villa Marina last week.
The two-day event, held on Wednesday and Thursday, welcomed Year 5 and 6 students for a series of interactive exhibits, demonstrations and challenges designed to bring STEM subjects to life.
Now in its fifth year, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world careers by giving pupils the opportunity to meet professionals and explore how STEM skills are used in everyday jobs.
The Villa Marina was transformed into three themed zones covering engineering, construction and manufacturing; technology and maths; and science.
Each area featured practical activities and demonstrations designed to spark curiosity and encourage problem-solving.
STEMFest was first launched in 2018 and is delivered in collaboration with a range of island-based businesses and organisations.
The event is designed to help nurture an early interest in STEM subjects and inspire the next generation of innovators on the Isle of Man.
A number of local organisations took part by hosting stands and activities, allowing pupils to engage directly with industry experts and learn more about potential career paths.
Among those involved was Manx Utilities, whose volunteers spent the two days hosting pupils from schools across the island.
Posting after the event, the organisation thanked the volunteers who helped run activities, describing STEMFest as ‘one of the highlight events of the calendar year’.
The organisation added it hoped the children, teachers and parents who attended had ‘as much fun as we did’.
Organisers also thanked the schools, teachers, organisations and volunteers who helped deliver the event, which continues to grow each year.