Rushing headlong into freezing water amid cutting winds, hail and rain is not for everyone.

But for some, the New Year’s Day dip has become as traditional as staying up to watch the fireworks in London on television.

The event has grown into one of the island’s best-loved New Year celebrations, attracting hundreds of participants and spectators who gather to welcome the year with a bracing sea swim at a variety of different locations.

The events raise a good amount of money with some sponsored and involve having to register to take part.

The first took place at Port St Mary at 10am which was opened by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer who both also took part. They were joined by dozens of others including those dressed up as gulls.

Some more hardy swimmers then headed off to other dips at Port St Mary inner harbour, Gansey and then Port Erin. The southern New Year’s dips marked a landmark 25th anniversary this year, celebrating a tradition that began with just eight swimmers.

The Castletown New Years Dip also took place at 10am held in the outer harbour.

The Ramsey New Year Chilly Dip 2026 took place at 11am at the Ramsey Lifeboat Slipway on Queen’s Promenade. Money raised will be divided equally between Ramsey RNLI and Bunscoill Rhumsaa.

In Douglas, Beach Buddies joined forces with Breast Cancer Now to host the annual New Year’s Day Dip on Queen’s Promenade, which has been the island’s largest for several years, and took place at noon.

Also taking place at noon was the Peel New Years Dip which also held a fancy dress competition with funds raised being shared between Peel RNLI Lifeboat, the MS Society Isle of Man Branch, and ManxSPCA.

Here are some amazing pictures from the dips at Port St Mary and Peel.

Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man Sir John Lorimer and Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood were among the dippers in Port St Mary (Picture: Dave Kneen Photography)
The Port St Mary New Year's Day Dip 2026 (Picture: Dave Kneen photography)
Hardy souls head into the freezing Irish Sea at Peel
Hardy souls head into the freezing Irish Sea at Peel (Media IoM / Ricciardi Media)
A number of youngsters also took part in the Port St Mary dip
A number of youngsters also took part in the dip (Media Isle of Man / Riccardi Media)

The Port St Mary New Year's Day Dip 2026 (Picture: Dave Kneen photography)
Pictures from the New Year's Day Dips 2026
Superhero Port St Mary dippers during the event
A couple of gulls flying into 2026 with a New Year's Day dip at Port St Mary
Some swimmers are beginning to regret their decision to take a dip at Port St Mary
The first swimmers enter the water at the Port St Mary New Year's Day dip
One swimmer proudly shows off her three legs costume during the dip at Port St Mary
Conditions could have been better a Peel for the New Year's Day dip
Not the warmest swim they will have at Peel beach this year
P-p-pick up a Penguin
