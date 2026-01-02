Rushing headlong into freezing water amid cutting winds, hail and rain is not for everyone.
But for some, the New Year’s Day dip has become as traditional as staying up to watch the fireworks in London on television.
The event has grown into one of the island’s best-loved New Year celebrations, attracting hundreds of participants and spectators who gather to welcome the year with a bracing sea swim at a variety of different locations.
The events raise a good amount of money with some sponsored and involve having to register to take part.
The first took place at Port St Mary at 10am which was opened by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer who both also took part. They were joined by dozens of others including those dressed up as gulls.
Some more hardy swimmers then headed off to other dips at Port St Mary inner harbour, Gansey and then Port Erin. The southern New Year’s dips marked a landmark 25th anniversary this year, celebrating a tradition that began with just eight swimmers.
The Castletown New Years Dip also took place at 10am held in the outer harbour.
The Ramsey New Year Chilly Dip 2026 took place at 11am at the Ramsey Lifeboat Slipway on Queen’s Promenade. Money raised will be divided equally between Ramsey RNLI and Bunscoill Rhumsaa.
In Douglas, Beach Buddies joined forces with Breast Cancer Now to host the annual New Year’s Day Dip on Queen’s Promenade, which has been the island’s largest for several years, and took place at noon.
Also taking place at noon was the Peel New Years Dip which also held a fancy dress competition with funds raised being shared between Peel RNLI Lifeboat, the MS Society Isle of Man Branch, and ManxSPCA.
Here are some amazing pictures from the dips at Port St Mary and Peel.