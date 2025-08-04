The Isle of Man fell silent on Saturday evening as two services were held to mark the 52nd anniversary of the Summerland fire, one of the worst peacetime tragedies in British history.

On August 2, 1973, a devastating blaze tore through the Summerland leisure complex on Douglas Promenade, claiming the lives of 50 people and injuring many more.

Douglas City Council held its annual commemorative service at the Kaye Memorial Garden on Queen’s Promenade, while survivors and bereaved families gathered at the remains of the original site, a location where campaigners have assembled separately for over a decade.

Mayor Steven Crellin laid a wreath on behalf of the Council at 6.45pm, followed by prayers led by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Rev Michael Brydon. Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson then laid a wreath on behalf of the Isle of Man Government.

A speech was read on behalf of survivor Ruth McQuillian-Wilson, who was also in attendance.

Council Leader Devon Watson said: ‘The events at Summerland continue to have a lasting impact on survivors and the families of those who were lost.

‘Holding an annual tribute is not just important, it is essential to ensure they are never forgotten.’

At the alternative service on the Summerland site, Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums opened proceedings before tributes were paid.

Campaigners continue to call for the original inquest verdict of ‘misadventure’ to be overturned, arguing it places unjust blame on the victims.

A recent request for a fresh inquest was denied by the Attorney General, but families say their fight is far from over.

Both gatherings offered a moment of shared remembrance, honouring those lost and reaffirming the island’s collective memory of the tragedy, more than fifty years on.

Prayers were led by the Mayor's Chaplain, Rev Michael Brydon (Jewell Photography)
Mayor Steven Crellin laid a wreath on behalf of the Council (Jewell Photography)
While representatives from the council, government, and other authorities typically attend the official memorial, campaigners have held their own gathering at the original Summerland site for more than a decade
The Summerland site, 52 years on from one of the darkest days in Isle of Man history
Jane Poole-Wilson MHK laid a wreath on behalf of the Isle of Man Government (Jewell Photography)
Douglas City Council hosted their annual ceremony at the Summerland memorial, while others will gathered at what remains of the Summerland site (Jewell Photography)
An extremely emotional day on the island (Jewell Photography)
Summerland fire Examiner front page August 3, 1973 (Media Isle of Man )