Claire Whiteway was sworn in as Captain of the Parish of Arbory at a special ceremony held at Government House last week.
A well-known figure in the agricultural community, Mrs Whiteway’s appointment was confirmed earlier this month after she accepted the Lieutenant Governor’s request to take up the role.
She becomes the first woman to be appointed Captain of the Parish of Arbory, following the retirement of her predecessor Ray Gawne after almost 30 years in the post.
Speaking at her swearing-in ceremony, attended by family, friends and fellow Parish Captains, she said: ‘Thank you for this incredible honour. I feel a mix of immense pride and, if I’m honest, a few healthy nerves.
‘To be appointed as the first woman to serve as Captain of the Parish of Arbory is a distinction that means a great deal to me. I hope my appointment serves as a reminder that our customs are living things, evolving to reflect the community we are today.
‘I may be the first woman to wear the badge in Arbory, but I doubt I will be the last, and I look forward to bringing my own perspective to this historic role.’
A lifelong Arbory resident, Mrs Whiteway was raised at the Walker Brothers dairy farm, which at the time was the largest in the parish.
At the age of 10, she joined the Southern Young Farmers and remained involved with the organisation for several years.
More recently, she served on the committee of the Southern District Agricultural Society and was president of the show last year.
‘Arbory isn’t just where we live; it’s who we are,’ she added.
‘I’ll do my absolute best to serve the parish well.’