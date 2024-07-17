A new early pregnancy assessment unit (EPAU) at Noble’s Hospital is now officially welcoming its first visitors, giving women and families experiencing complications a designated space to be assessed and treated separate to other maternity patients.
Normally in the Isle of Man, women experiencing pregnancy complications would be placed alongside other pregnant women.
They would be seen on Ward 4, where there was little privacy as it’s an acute ward.
Additionally they would have to travel across the corridor to receive their scan, and wait in a public area to be reviewed back on Ward 4.
But this new specially created unit now allows privacy and a safe space.
The EPAU also has a separate entrance and exit, meaning that those attending do not need to use the main hospital entrance if they do not want to.
Inside the new unit is also ‘The Bluebell Suite’, a private room designed specifically for parents experiencing miscarriage and baby loss.
It’s a sanctuary designed to offer privacy, compassion, comfort and care during a profoundly difficult time.
And the space has been designed by a Manx resident who has sadly experienced multiple miscarriages and a complicated pregnancy.
Vicky Christian has used her understanding to help improve services for other by working with Manx Care’s Integrated Women, Children and Families Care Group to respond to the needs of women and their families.
She spoke at the official opening of the new unit. Vicky said: ‘These new facilities represent a real commitment to change.
‘They symbolise the dedication to providing the highest standard of care, not only medically but also emotionally.
‘Thank you for being here today as we embark on this vital journey of hope, healing and renewed dedication to compassionate care.’ Both spaces were funded by the Friends of Noble’s Hospital, with matching support from the Scheinberg family.
Kevin Kneen from the Friends of Noble’s Hospital said: ‘We are delighted to be here to witness the opening of the EPAU and the Bluebell Suite. ‘The true need for the unit was clearly explained to us, and the passion to develop the unit was understood by us all, making it an easy decision to agree to fund this space.
‘I’m confident that these new facilities will radically improve the quality of service and infrastructure for patients.’ Teresa Cope, Manx Care’s chief executive, officially opened the EPAU, commenting: ‘It is lovely to see this come to fruition, this is the first step in a positive change for the island.
‘I would also like to add my sincere thanks to the Friends of Noble’s for their support on this project, and their ongoing support for Noble’s Hospital and Manx Care.’