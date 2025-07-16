The cancellation of a degree in health and social care at University College Isle of Man (UCM) will have no impact on Manx Care recruitment, the health minister says.
In a written Tynwald question, Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper asked Minister for Health and Social Care Claire Christian what the impact of the cancellation of UCM’s undergraduate Health and Social Care degree will have on recruitment in Manx Care.
Ms Christian said the degree was not a recognised qualification within the healthcare profession.
She said: ‘The decision to terminate the programme was taken independently by UCM and was not subject to any consultation with Manx Care or the department.
‘It is understood the withdrawal of the course was a commercial decision.’
She confirmed ‘constructive dialogue’ has started between Manx Care and UCM on what relevant courses could be offered.