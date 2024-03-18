University College Isle of Man students were put to the test last week in the annual ‘Skills Week’ competition.
The aim of the week was for students to showcase the skills they are learning on their courses, across a wide range of subjects such as hairdressing and plumbing. On Tuesday (March 12), ‘battle of the pans’ saw hospitality, catering and food service students use Manx produce to test their culinary skills, while barbers also competed to ‘show off their fading skills’.
Wednesday put engineers to the test in the ‘advanced manufacturing training centre’, while Thursday’s roster included computer game development, motor vehicles, business and hair and beauty’s ‘a day out at Ascot’.
The events took place at multiple locations, including UCM’s Homefield Road Campus, the Hills Meadow Campus and the Isle of Man Sports Institute.
UCM’s principal, Jesamine Kelly, said: ‘We’ve been running skills tests at UCM for a number of years now and it was exciting to see so many subject areas getting involved this year.
‘The skills test events are a great opportunity for students to show their skills to future employers.’