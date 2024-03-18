University College Isle of Man students were put to the test last week in the annual ‘Skills Week’ competition.

The aim of the week was for students to showcase the skills they are learning on their courses, across a wide range of subjects such as hairdressing and plumbing. On Tuesday (March 12), ‘battle of the pans’ saw hospitality, catering and food service students use Manx produce to test their culinary skills, while barbers also competed to ‘show off their fading skills’.

Wednesday put engineers to the test in the ‘advanced manufacturing training centre’, while Thursday’s roster included computer game development, motor vehicles, business and hair and beauty’s ‘a day out at Ascot’.

The events took place at multiple locations, including UCM’s Homefield Road Campus, the Hills Meadow Campus and the Isle of Man Sports Institute.

UCM’s principal, Jesamine Kelly, said: ‘We’ve been running skills tests at UCM for a number of years now and it was exciting to see so many subject areas getting involved this year.

‘The skills test events are a great opportunity for students to show their skills to future employers.’

UCM Skills Test 2024, construction competition -
The construction competition (Dave Kneale)
UCM Skills Test 2024, construction competition -
The construction competition (Dave Kneale)
UCM Skills Test 2024, construction competition - electrical challenge, pictured is Shantelle Thorpe, first year Electrical Engineering student
Shantelle Thorpe, first year Electrical Engineering student, during the 'electrical challenge' (Dave Kneale)
The 2024 UCM Skills Test: Lucy Kenyon, first year Level 1 Hairdressing student (left), and Molly Cromwell, second year Level 2 Hairdressing student, taking part in the hairdressing challenge at the Synnova salon on the UCM campus
Lucy Kenyon, first year Level 1 Hairdressing student (left), and Molly Cromwell, second year Level 2 Hairdressing student, taking part in the hairdressing challenge at the Synnova salon on the UCM campus (Dave Kneale)
The 2024 UCM Skills Test: Quinn Grace, a first year engineering student, taking part in the milling challenge
Quinn Grace, a first year engineering student, taking part in the milling challenge (Dave Kneale)
The 2024 UCM Skills Test: James Boyd, a second year Level 3 Engineering student, taking part in the CNC engineering challenge
James Boyd, a second year Level 3 Engineering student, taking part in the CNC engineering challenge (Dave Kneale)
The 2024 UCM Skills Test: the turning challenge
The turning challenge (Dave Kneale)
UCM Skills Test 2024, construction competition - pictured is Curtis Kelly, a second year Carpentry and Joinery student
Curtis Kelly, a second year Carpentry and Joinery student during the construction challenge (Dave Kneale)
UCM Skills Test 2024, construction competition - plumbing challenge
The plumbing challenge (Dave Kneale)