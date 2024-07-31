The Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA) Isle of Man celebrated a significant milestone on Tuesday evening - 20 years of dedicated service - at a special event hosted at Government House.
Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorrimer joined SARDA IOM in commemorating this remarkable journey. SARDA IoM, established in 2004, has grown from a small team founded by Matt Creer and his search dog Lola to an indispensable part of the Isle of Man’s emergency response.
Since forming the team has had 170 call outs, and notable events have included five searches in the UK, including the high-profile case of April Jones in 2012, and welcoming the first trailing dog - Ruby May - in the island, currently only one of two in the British Isles.
The evening's festivities included a captivating demonstration by the team’s three search dogs, showcasing their skills, and all those in attendance enjoyed a slice of cake to celebrate the occasion.
Jim Macgregor, member of the SARDA team, said: ‘We would like to thank the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer for their kind hospitality.
‘Thanks also to all supporters also for your help and contribution over the last 20 years.’