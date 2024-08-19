Marine Drive has had something of a makeover after the dilapidated railings on the seafront route were replaced.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) completed the work last week at the popular Douglas spot.
Last year, local film director Charles Guard highlighted the poor condition of island landmarks like Douglas Promenade and Marine Drive, which went viral.
Mr Guard, who has been awarded an MBE for services to Manx culture and heritage, said that he released the 14-minute ‘Welcome to the Isle of Man’ video ‘with some trepidation, as showing the Isle of Man in a less than flattering light is something I have never done before’.
He described Marine Drive as being ‘in a dreadful state’, noting that when he had filmed there 15 years before barriers in place at the time were still there in a rusted, damaged condition.
The video prompted Douglas Council to set about cleaning up some of the mess which Mr Guard pointed out and now work has been carried out at Marine Drive which is now looking smart.
The railings have been revamped from Douglas Head to the tollgate archway and further along to Pigeon Stream.
One the refurbishment work completed at Marine Drive, the DoI said: ‘Work to refurbish the roadside railings on Marine Drive was recently completed.
‘The original stanchions were sand blasted and were then reset in the wall as necessary.
‘The horizontal bars had eroded and were beyond saving and were replaced. The ironwork has been painted black using marine grade paint.’